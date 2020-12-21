Owen Sound Salvation Army joins forces with O-SHARE Christmas Day

On this – our 10 year anniversary of serving a hot turkey dinner with all the ‘fixins’ – we thought no better time than this year to collaborate our Christmas Day Meal with the front line food providers at OSHaRE.

Alice Wannan – Salvation Army Community and Family Services says “It just makes sense this year! We have worked alongside them daily – we have supported each other for the last 284 days since the pandemic was declared. The people in our community are comfortable with the routine of picking up food at the OSHaRE location, and with new lockdown measures being implemented – we are simply bringing our Emergency Services vehicle there, and we will serve together. That’s what community does – they support each other”

A full Christmas day dinner including turkey, potatoes, vegetables, dressing, gravy a fresh bun and drink and dessert will be served from The Salvation Army Emergency Services vehicle – served by OSHaRE staff and Salvation Army staff – safely and Covid responsibly!

OSHaRE will continue to provide their guests with their normal OSHaRE Christmas dinner on Wednesday December 23rd from 4:30pm-6:00pm– and our collaborative Christmas Day dinner will be served at the same 946 3rd Ave East location from 11:30am -1:00 pm on December 25th, utilizing a safe take out style service.

A simple conversation shared between Alice Wannan and Colleen Trask Seaman – OSHaRE Executive Director about providing for the community on Christmas day, and moments later they had a plan -they would simply serve Christmas together.

Trask Seaman said “We are so excited to serve side by side with our partners from the Owen Sound Salvation Army. We have been working together, sharing food and supporting each other, both before and during this pandemic to ensure that we are always making the most of our resources. It will be wonderful to bring joy and a hot turkey dinner to our community together. Sharing together!”

Christmas day dinner has always been an event for all in our community, but this year more than ever with restrictions in place, we want everyone to know they are welcome to stop by and simply pick up a hot meal to take back home. The hungry, the lonely, those who may not any family supports to spend the day with, and most especially our front line workers who are not able to spend the day with their families– our Emergency Responders for the City. We invite them all to drive by and pick up a take out meal to go and enjoy.

Prior to lunch at the OSHaRE location – the Emergency Services vehicle will make a stop at the high rise building located beside The Salvation Army and drop off hot turkey dinners for those folks who we know are unable to walk down town for dinner – the seniors that we have been trying to support since the pandemic hit. OSHaRE volunteers – who would normally have Christmas day off – immediately stepped up and offered their services in a different way - to safely deliver meals to those who are living in motels and are unable to attend the take out meal.

No registration is necessary for Christmas Day meal.

Alice Wannan said “We remind everyone that attends to please wear a mask, be mindful of social distancing, and be kind to those attending with you – together we will all share in the joy of a wonderful Christmas day meal – together …but safely apart”