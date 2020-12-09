Owen Sound transit delays due to construction
Due to paving operations as part of the 16th Street East rehabilitation project, ongoing traffic delays are affecting the East Bayshore and Core bus routes between 9th Avenue East and 16th Avenue East. Reduced traffic flow could potentially go into Friday, December 11.
Quick Facts:
- The City received MTO Connecting Link funding to rehabilitate the 16th Street East roadway.
- As part of the project, the existing water main is being replaced and upgraded to improve the water distribution system in the area.
- The sanitary sewer on 16th Avenue East has been upgraded as part of this project and facilitates development to the south of 16th Street East and west of 16th Avenue East.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 8 2020Situation Report #266: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System Dec. 8, 2020
-
Covid case associated with local elementary schoolThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Bluewater District School Board to address a positive case of COVID-19 associated with Macphail Memorial Elementary School, Flesherton
-
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 7 2020Stay Calm, Stay Kind, Stay Well Follow the 3 Ws – Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible