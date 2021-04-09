Owen Sound transit drivers instructed to use masks
In response to recent inquiries about why Owen Sound transit drivers do not wear masks while passengers are required to do so, the city has issued the following statement ~
To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, transit drivers who feel they can safely operate a transit bus while wearing a face-covering have been instructed to always do so.
If a driver feels that wearing a face-covering would negatively impact their ability to safely operate a transit vehicle (i.e., wearing a mask may cause glasses to fog up) a driver is not required to wear a mask while the vehicle is in motion.
The driver must, however, wear a face covering when passengers are boarding or exiting the bus or if the driver leaves the vehicle for any reason.
Drivers are required to wear face coverings while the bus is stationed at the transit terminal or upon entering the transit terminal building.
As a reminder, face coverings remain mandatory for all bus passengers.
Quick Facts:
" Maximum ridership will remain at 10 people on the bus at any given time on all routes. Face coverings remain mandatory while riding the bus and while waiting inside the Transit Terminal.
" Preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 continue to be taken with frequent sanitizing of the buses and Transit Terminal.
" When correctly worn, face coverings should cover the mouth, nose, and chin.
You may be interested in...
-
Owen Sound lists closures in wake of stay at home orderThe City of Owen Sound has compiled a list of the services and facilities that will be closed after the province issued another emergency and stay at home order
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 8, 202118 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 3 Huron Kinloss, 1 West Grey, 1 South Bruce Peninsula, 1 Kincardine, 1 Hanover, 1 Arran Elderslie
-
Grey Bruce Sets Record for Canada’s Largest Ever COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicGrey Bruce Health Unit administered 3498 vaccines at the Hockey Hub mass immunization system in Hanover yesterday. To our knowledge, this is the largest volume single-day mass immunization event in Canada.