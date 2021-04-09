Owen Sound transit drivers instructed to use masks

In response to recent inquiries about why Owen Sound transit drivers do not wear masks while passengers are required to do so, the city has issued the following statement ~

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, transit drivers who feel they can safely operate a transit bus while wearing a face-covering have been instructed to always do so.

If a driver feels that wearing a face-covering would negatively impact their ability to safely operate a transit vehicle (i.e., wearing a mask may cause glasses to fog up) a driver is not required to wear a mask while the vehicle is in motion.

The driver must, however, wear a face covering when passengers are boarding or exiting the bus or if the driver leaves the vehicle for any reason.

Drivers are required to wear face coverings while the bus is stationed at the transit terminal or upon entering the transit terminal building.

As a reminder, face coverings remain mandatory for all bus passengers.

Quick Facts:

" Maximum ridership will remain at 10 people on the bus at any given time on all routes. Face coverings remain mandatory while riding the bus and while waiting inside the Transit Terminal.

" Preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 continue to be taken with frequent sanitizing of the buses and Transit Terminal.

" When correctly worn, face coverings should cover the mouth, nose, and chin.



