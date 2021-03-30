Owen Sound transit - extension of Midtown Route
To accommodate the reduced ridership limit due to COVID-19 and the demand on the most frequently used transit route, the East Bayshore route, an additional Owen Sound Transit conventional bus was put into operation on Monday, February 1, 2021, and was set to expire on March 31, 2021.
The “Midtown” service will now be extended until September 30, 2021.
The “Midtown” route operates Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. departing from the Owen Sound Transit Terminal.
The service run includes stops at Walmart and the Hospital.
Details on the ‘Midtown’ route can be found on the City’s website.
Maximum ridership will remain at 10 people on the bus at any given time on all routes.
Face coverings remain mandatory while riding the bus and while waiting inside the Transit Terminal.
Preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 continue to be taken with frequent sanitizing of the buses and Transit Terminal.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 28, 20218 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Owen Sound, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Southgate
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 29, 20219 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Kincardine, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Owen Sound
-
Tributes Pour In For Canadian Drag Icon Michelle RossShe entertained for more than four decades.