Owen Sound transit - extension of Midtown Route

cjos city hall

To accommodate the reduced ridership limit due to COVID-19 and the demand on the most frequently used transit route, the East Bayshore route, an additional Owen Sound Transit conventional bus was put into operation on Monday, February 1, 2021, and was set to expire on March 31, 2021.

The “Midtown” service will now be extended until September 30, 2021.

The “Midtown” route operates Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. departing from the Owen Sound Transit Terminal.

The service run includes stops at Walmart and the Hospital.

Details on the ‘Midtown’ route can be found on the City’s website.

Maximum ridership will remain at 10 people on the bus at any given time on all routes.

Face coverings remain mandatory while riding the bus and while waiting inside the Transit Terminal.

Preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 continue to be taken with frequent sanitizing of the buses and Transit Terminal.

 

