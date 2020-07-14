Owen Sound youth charged with assault using a baseball bat

Owen Sound Police Service have laid charges against a youth involved in an assault.

Police say during the early morning hours of July 14th, in the downtown core, a group of young people became involved in an argument with another group of young people.

A man, walking past, decided to intervene.

A physical fight erupted before a friend of one of the youths arrived with a baseball bat.

The man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation identified the youth, who was arrested.

He's been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The youth’s identity can not be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.