Owen Sound youth charged with assault using a baseball bat

Owen Sound Police Service have laid charges against a youth involved in an assault. 

Police say during the early morning hours of July 14th, in the downtown core, a group of young people became involved in an argument with another group of young people.

A man, walking past, decided to intervene. 

A physical fight erupted before a friend of one of the youths arrived with a baseball bat. 

The man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigation identified the youth, who was arrested. 

He's been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

The youth’s identity can not be disclosed under the  Youth Criminal Justice Act.

