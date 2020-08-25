Paving on the west hill may cause problems for motorists on Tuesday

The Public Works department will have the following road closures beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25 due to asphalt preparation and paving work. It is anticipated work will be completed and roads reopened by 6 p.m. The following roads will be impacted:

" 8th Street West - 6th Avenue West to 7th Avenue West - West bound

" 7th Avenue West - 8th Street West to 9th Street West - Both directions

" 9th Street West - 6th Avenue West to 8th Avenue West - Both directions

" 8th Avenue West -10th Street West to 9th Street West - Local Traffic Only for Southbound

As a reminder to motorists, you are unable to turn left off 6th Avenue West on to 10th Street West. Access to 10th Street West is available by using 3rd Avenue West.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks residents for their understanding.