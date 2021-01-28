Plane Crashes on Frozen Lake in Grey Highlands

On January 24, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous reports of a plane that had crashed onto the ice on Lake Eugenia, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

The 56 year old pilot was returning to Kitchener, after flying near Collingwood. The 2016 Vans 7A airplane began have engine problems and the pilot decided that they needed to make an emergency landing. The pilot chose to land on Lake Eugenia. The plane crashed landed onto the frozen surface, coming to rest in heavy snow in the middle of the lake. The pilot was not injured and walked across the ice to shore. There were no other occupants on board the plane.

Grey Bruce OPP were assisted at scene by the Grey Highlands Fire Department and the Grey Bruce Paramedic Services.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada was notified and the pilot made arrangements to have the plane safely removed from the lake.