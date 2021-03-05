Pokemon coming to Harrison Park on Saturday

On Saturday, March 6th from 11 am to 3 pm, the United Way and OSPS will be at Harrison Park to celebrate the March 2021 Pokémon Go Community Day.

"There is a significantly large group of players in the region and Owen Sound's Harrison Park has the capacity to provider players with a significant Community Day experience," explains Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director of the United Way, and experienced Pokémon Go player. "I've been playing for almost 5 years and Pokémon Go kept me outside and gave me a welcome break during the pandemic," she further explains.

OSPS will be on hand with information and give-aways as well.

Bruce Power has supported the event as part of their winter sponsorship effort.

Over $2000 in prizes, cookies and other opportunities for fun are part of the event.

"We've always had a Community Day event on our wish list and the pandemic has really taught us that being outside and having fun is just as important" adds Dobbyn.

Tickets for the event are $10 each.

Participants get a sticker to represent their team as well as a themed cookie made by Carrie's Custom Cookies.

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic.

For more information on the event see the Event section of the United Way's website at www.unitedwayofbrucegrey.com or the United Way's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Unitedwaybrucegrey

Or call 519-376-1560 during regular business hours.

Tickets can also be purchased at the United Way office at 380 9th Street East.

The United Way asks everyone to follow Public Health regulations while playing Pokémon Go.

Masks are required when interacting with United Way staff and volunteers even outside at the event.

