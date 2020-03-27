Police make arrest after stolen tractor trailer jacknifes

(File photo)

Grey Bruce OPP are just releasing details about why Highway 6&10 was closed early Tuesday morning between Owen Sound and Rockford.

On March 24, 2020 at 2:46 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP and Owen Sound Police Service were dispatched to the theft of a transport truck and trailer from 9th Avenue East, Owen Sound.

Officers located the stolen truck jackknifed on Highway 6&10 south of Owen Sound.

A witness at the scene observed a person run from the stolen vehicle southbound and gave a description to police.

Police patrolled the area and located and arrested the suspect driver on the property of a closed business in the area.

Grey Bruce OPP were assisted by OPP Canine Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team members.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged 31 year old, Justin MONCKTON from Owen Sound, with the following offences,

" Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, section 354(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

" Fail to Comply with Probation Order, section 733.1(1) CC

" Theft of a Motor Vehicle, section 333.1 CC

" Possession Break In Instruments, section 351(1) CC

" Two counts of Trespassing at Night, section 177 CC

" Dangerous Operation, section 320.13(1) CC

" Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

" Fail to Remain, section 200(1)(a) Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

" Fail to Report Accident, section 199(1) HTA

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on June 11, 2020.

