iHeartRadio
-9°C

Static Links

Instagram

Police Seeking Public Help With Theft Investigation

Stolen Truck Photo OS JAN 28

On January 15, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a theft of a pick-up truck from an address in Georgian Bluffs.

Later that day, the thieves stole a wallet and used the credit cards from that wallet to purchase fuel and other items. The vehicle was later found abandoned, after being set on fire and destroyed.

Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two persons of interest in this investigation. Please look at the attached photos and see if you can help us identify these individuals.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

You may be interested in...

  • cjos covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 27 2020

    Situation Report #316: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 27, 2021
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 26 2021

    Situation Report #315: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 26, 2021
  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 28 2020

    Situation Report #317: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 28, 2021
  • Bill Walker Media Release

    MPP Walker Announces Lower Electricity Rates Will Continue 

    Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced electricity prices will remain at the off-peak rate until February 9.  The Ontario government is extending electricity rate relief for families, small businesses and farms to support those
  • OPP logo

    Plane Crashes on Frozen Lake in Grey Highlands

    On January 24, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous reports of a plane that had crashed onto the ice on Lake Eugenia, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
  • Community Paramedicine Program 2021

    Bruce County Implements Community Paramedicine Program

    Bruce County Paramedic Services is now providing Community Paramedicine until March 31, 2021 using Ontario Health (West) LHIN funding. At their January 14, 2021 committee meeting, the Paramedic Services Committee approved that a Community Paramedicine Program
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca