Police Seeking Public Help With Theft Investigation

On January 15, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a theft of a pick-up truck from an address in Georgian Bluffs.

Later that day, the thieves stole a wallet and used the credit cards from that wallet to purchase fuel and other items. The vehicle was later found abandoned, after being set on fire and destroyed.

Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two persons of interest in this investigation. Please look at the attached photos and see if you can help us identify these individuals.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.