Port Elgin fire leaves one person with critical burns

(photo courtesy Dock listener)

A Port Elgin man has been air lifted to a London hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out at a multi-unit building at 560 Ivings Drive Sunday night.

Crew were called just before 7pm and discovered one of the units was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

A male occupant managed to get out of the unit but did sustain severe burns.

He was taken to Saugeen Memorial then air lifted to London Health Sciences Burn Unit.

More than 40 firefighters were on scene from both Saugeen Shores fire stations.

Several other units sustained damage as well.

Members of both Victim’s Services of Bruce Grey Perth and the Red Cross attended to assist residents that were displaced.

Saugeen Shores Police and Saugeen Shores Fire will be assisting investigators from Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall who will be attending the scene.