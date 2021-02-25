Potential communicable disease risk associated with tattoo services in Owen Sound

A potential infection control risk has been identified in Owen Sound.

The public is advised, there are only three inspected tattoo premises in the city of Owen Sound.

Dutch Ink - 953 2nd avenue East St E

Tattoos by Zap- 1081 3rd Avenue East

Browtime - 323 West St

If you have been tattooed by another premise in the city of Owen Sound or have received tattoo services in your home or the home of any individual, we would like to hear from you.

Anyone who received tattoo services at any non-inspected facility in Owen Sound or surrounding area are strongly urged to contact Public Health about the possible need to have testing for infectious disease.

Public inquiries regarding this matter can be directed to the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420/1-800-263-3456 ext.3006 or publichealth@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca