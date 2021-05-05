Power Worker's Union donates thousands to local agencies

The Power Workers' Union (PWU) announced it is donating a total of $52,000 to local Food Banks, Women's Shelters and Mental Health initiatives in the Grey/Bruce/Huron area.

The funds were recently approved through the PWU Bruce Site Equity Committee on behalf of the PWU Bruce Power members as part of their annual disbursement into the local communities.



The following organizations will receive funds:

" Saugeen Shores Salvation Army Food Bank - $2,000

" Kincardine Food Bank - $2,000

" Tobermory Food Bank - $2,000

" Walkerton & District Food Bank - $2,000

" Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank - $2,000

" Lion's Head Food Bank - $2,000

" Tara Area Food Bank - $2,000

" Paisley & Community Food Bank - $2,000

" Salvation Army Hanover Food Bank - $2,000

" OSHaRE (Owen Sound Hunger & Relief Effort) - $2,000

" Salvation Army Family Food Bank (Wingham) - $2,000

" Chatsworth Community Outreach - $2,000

" Wiarton Salvation Army Food Bank - $2,000

" The Chippewa of Saugeen First Nation Food Bank - $2,000

" Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Food Bank - $2,000

" Salvation Army Goderich Food Bank - $2,000

" Safe N Sound - Organization - $2,000

" Women's Centre - Owen Sound - $5,000

" Women's House Serving Bruce & Grey - $5,000

" Saugeen First Nations Women's Shelter (Kabaeshiwim Respite House) - $3,000

" Wes for Youth On-Line - $5,000

The PWU is pleased to be able to assist these local organizations with their efforts to help local citizens, particularly in these difficult times.

The money will be distributed to the individual organizations over the coming weeks.

The Power Workers' Union Bruce Site Equity Committee has been in place since early 2006 and its purpose is to make cash disbursements of Bruce Site equity funds to community organizations and local causes. T

o date, the PWU Bruce Site Equity has donated more than $3,000,000 into the local communities.

The PWU Bruce Site Equity Committee makes these disbursements on behalf of all 2600 PWU members who work for Bruce Power.

