Prolific offender sentenced in Walkerton court

On Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton, a 34 year-old man, originally from Kitchener, was sentenced to 19 months in jail for a crime spree during the summer of 2019 in Hanover and outlying areas.

In total, the man was facing 83 charges from 4 jurisdictions: Hanover (53), OPP (16), West Grey (9), and Waterloo Region (5).

David Andrew MALOTT has been in custody since his arrest August 14th, 2019, by Hanover Police following a fail-to-remain collision on 12th Avenue at 2nd Street involving two pickup trucks, one of which was stolen.

MALOTT pled guilty to 31 criminal charges that include Theft of Motor Vehicles, Break & Enter, Arson, Credit Card Frauds, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police (police pursuit) and Breaches of Probation.

"This man was designated a 'prolific offender' by the Waterloo Regional Police Service prior to his crime spree here in Grey and Bruce County. It was a combination of good police work and inter-agency cooperation that culminated in MALOTT's arrest here in Hanover."