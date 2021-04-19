PROPANE GAS FIRE/EXPLOSION IN GREY HIGHLANDS
(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On April 13th, 2021 at 8:46 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an explosion/fire that had occurred at a rural property on Grey Road 12, near Sideroad 10A, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
A tractor trailer, carrying propane cylinders, was attempting to unload several tanks, when a leak occurred in one of the cylinders, causing an explosion and a subsequent fire. Three individuals that were assisting with unloading the truck sustained burns during this explosion. All three of these involved parties were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP were assisted at the scene by the Grey Highlands Fire Department and Grey County Paramedic Services. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with this incident, along with consultation from the Ministry of Labour, Transport Canada and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.
The investigation is continuing.
