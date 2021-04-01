Province-wide Shutdown Release From Georgian Bluffs

April 1, 2021 Township of Georgian Bluffs, 5:00 p.m.

Media Release: Province-wide Shutdown

Further to the announcement of the Province this afternoon, Ontario will move into a province-wide shutdown, effective April 3, 2021. This shutdown will be in effect for at least four weeks (May 1).

Per the requirements of the shutdown, Shallow Lake Community Centre, and all other Township recreational facilities, will be closed for public use, effective April 3, 2021. Rental parties are asked to contact Facilities Staff to facilitate any necessary cancellations and associated fee refunds.

The Township Administration Office will continue to be open for collection of payments, and appointments with staff, only. Virtual assistance and appointments, both internally and externally with stakeholders and the public are preferred, however alternative formats may be accommodated if necessary. COVID-19 safety precautions, including facial coverings, screening and physical distancing continue to be observed and maintained as the Township’s highest priority, to protect the public, staff and Council.

All Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held virtually, pending conclusion of the shutdown period, or as otherwise directed by Public Health.

For more information, please contact Township CAO, Al Meneses at ameneses@georgianbluffs.ca