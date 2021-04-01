Provincial Emergency Brake Impact on City Facilities and Services

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Earlier today, the Province of Ontario announced the implementation of an emergency brake effective Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. for 28 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The City is providing an update on the impacts of the announcement to City facilities and services per the measures outlined by the Province.

City Hall will remain open to the public during the emergency break period with a maximum visitor capacity of five.

Building/Planning/Clerks/Finance Services

Building and Planning Services will be maintained throughout the emergency break period. Applications may also be submitted electronically or via the drop-box at the east entrance of City Hall.

Online payment services are available for tax and utility payments.

Marriage Licenses, Civil Ceremonies, and Commissioning will continue to be available by appointment only.

Council, Committee, and DIA Board Meetings will be held in-person with public attendance restrictions still in place.

Culture/Recreation/Parks/Open Spaces

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will be closed.

The Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is closed, bringing the walking program to an end. The facility will remain an active vaccination hub by appointment only through the online Provincial booking system.

Appointments at the Greenwood Cemetery Office must be made in advance by calling 519-376-3203. Service is also available electronically.

The Harrison Park Campground is scheduled to re-open on May 7, 2021 pending any further provincial COVID related restrictions. Reservations for campsites for the 2021 Camping Season will be available online and over the phone starting April 19, 2021, at 7:30 a.m.

City parks and trails remain open for recreational activity providing users maintain a minimum distance of two metres apart

The Tom Thomson Art Gallery will be closed to in-person visits. Exhibitions, programs, and activities will be available virtually through the Digital Portal.

Public Works

The Public Works facility at 1900 20 th Street East will remain open with a maximum visitor capacity of two.

Street East will remain open with a maximum visitor capacity of two. Water, Wastewater, and Waste Management services will continue as normal.

Bag Tags for curbside waste collection remain available at several locations. Individual Bag Tags are available at the Transit Terminal.

Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding.

The Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for April 17 has been postponed. The next scheduled Household Hazardous Waste Day is May 15, 2021.

Emergency Services

Owen Sound Police Services and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services provided to residents are not impacted.

The police station will remain open for emergencies and where persons are required to report to the station pursuant to a court order. Residents of Owen Sound requiring criminal record checks are encouraged to use the portal on the police services website. If you are unsure whether to attend the station, please call ahead.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit to respond appropriately.