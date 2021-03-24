Public Assistance Request Cat Bite

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a cat involved in a biting incident that occurred in the town of Meaford. On March 23, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a woman was bitten by an adult male Siamese cat with a dark red collar. The victim was trying to pet the well-groomed cat which has been seen frequently in the area of the Georgian Trail and William Croft Athletic Field.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the cat is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the cat, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1355.