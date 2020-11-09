November 9, 2020

Public Assistance Request Dog Bite - Kincardine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Kincardine. On Saturday, November 7, 2020, at approximately 4:00pm, a man was bitten twice by dog while outside the Dollarama store, 371 Goderich St. The dog is described as possibly a lab, black with a white mark on its chest and a brown spot on the side. The dog was wearing a blue collar. The victim was outside Dollarama and approached the dog whom he thought was leashed and friendly.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext.1330.

For more information:

Evelyn Hodgkin

Grey Bruce Health Unit

519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1330

E.Hodgkin@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca