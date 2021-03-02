Public Assistance Request Dog Bite – Owen Sound (downtown area)

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in the downtown area of Owen Sound. On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 2:00pm, a teenaged girl was walking two dogs on a leash at the parking lot area on 1st Ave. East, between 7th and 8th Street, Owen Sound. The smaller dog, described as possibly a Chihuahua/terrier like dog, white and brown, bit the victim while they were passing each other. The incident happened just outside the “Eternal Bee” on 1st Ave East in Owen Sound.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext.1330.