Public Health COVID-19 November 13 2020
Situation Report #241: COVID-19
Current Situation:
Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Nov. 13, 2020:
- 5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 – Brockton, 2 – Kincardine, 2 – Hanover
- 1 preliminary positive case(s) pending confirmation;
- If confirmed as positive, will be added to totals
- If confirmed as a false positive, will not be added to the totals
- 205 cases to date (current cumulative total)
- 20 active case(s)
- 172 recovered cases; 13 cases referred to other health units
- 0 case(s) currently hospitalized
- 0 death(s)
- 34 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
|
Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, November 13, 2020.
|
Upper Tier
|
Municipality
|
Lab Confirmed Cases*
|
Active Cases
|
Resolved Cases
|
Grey County
|
Owen Sound*
|
65
|
0
|
65
|
|
Southgate
|
18
|
0
|
18
|
Grey Highlands
|
18
|
5
|
13
|
Meaford
|
13
|
0
|
13
|
West Grey
|
11
|
1
|
10
|
Blue Mountains
|
10
|
1
|
9
|
Hanover
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
Georgian Bluffs
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Chatsworth
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Bruce County
|
Kincardine
|
19
|
8
|
11
|
|
South Bruce Peninsula
|
15
|
0
|
15
|
Arran Elderslie
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
Saugeen Shores
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
Huron Kinloss
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Brockton*
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
South Bruce
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Northern Bruce Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
205
|
20
|
185
|
Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities
Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive.
Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit
There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities. Always practice safety:
Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.
Media Relations
Please connect with Media Coordinator, Drew Ferguson, at D.Ferguson@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1269
Dr. Ian Arra, MD MSc FRCPC ACPM ABPM
Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer
Grey Bruce Health Unit
101 17th Street East
Owen Sound ON N4K 0A5
Phone: (519)376-9420, Ext. 1241 Fax: (519)376-0605
I.Arra@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
