Pucks and Paddles night at the Bayshore Saturday

‘Pucks and Paddles’ night is coming to the Bayshore this Saturday as the Owen Sound Attack face off against the Peterborough Petes.

The ‘Pucks and Paddles’ game night is in support of Camp Presqu’ile, a not-for-profit camp located outside of Owen Sound run by the Owen Sound Rotary Club. Camp counsellors at Presqu’ile wear tie dyed sweaters all summer, and the Owen Sound Attack will don their own tie dyed sweaters on Saturday night. These one of a kind jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for Camp Presqu’ile.

The night will also feature the Mudtown Station Puck Toss, The Agency Silent Auction, a kayak race during intermission, a Troy Life & Fire Safety ‘mystery puck’ contest, a bucket pass and the aforementioned live jersey auction.

Prior to the game, the Attack are proud to have the Sutherland Family in attendance for an announcement along with a ceremonial puck drop at centre ice.

