Pumpkinfest President removed after charges laid

Photo of Brad Scott courtesy of Peel Regional Police

The Port Elgin Pumpkinfest Board of Directors has removed the event's President after he was charged in connection with child exploitation offences.

40 year old Bradley Scott of Waterloo was charged by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, June 11 after a child luring investigation.

It took a few days for local media to make the connection.

Police say Scott was communicating online for roughly a year with someone he thought was 16-years-old and that the conversations were sexual.

He reportedly used the usernames “madeincanada”, John (with smiley face emoji beside the name), John Snyde, MaverickKW79, and Kwguy34@gmail.com.

Scott is charged with luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring a child to distribute sexually explicit material, and luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

He appeared in a Brampton court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Scott,or any of his online personas, having online sexual interaction with anyone under the age of 18, to contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Meanwhile, in response to the charges the Port Elgin Pumpkinfest Board has removed Scott from his role as President.

In a release issued after 11pm Tuesday night, the board says the things Scott has been charged with are inexcusable and the Board of Directors strongly condemn child exploitation of any kind.



"These actions Mr. Scott has been charged with do not represent the values of Port Elgin Pumpkinfest," said Dave Mensher, now serving as President of Pumpkinfest. "Upon learning of these charges, our Board of Directors immediately removed Mr. Scott from his role."

Pumpkinfest, now in its 34th year will not be held in its original form this year due to the pandemic.

The event will live stream its infamous Giant Vegetable weigh-off October 3 and 4th.