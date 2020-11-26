Recall of eggs



There's been another food recall - this time eggs.

Various cartons of eggs sold in Ontario and Quebec have been recalled over fears of salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Les Oeufs Richard Eggs out of Quebec with specific lot codes and best before dates are affected.

Only products with the ‘best before’ dates listed below are affected by the recall. Affected products have ‘lot code’ Q29 printed on them. Packages without any listed lot codes have also been recalled.

LES OEUFS RICHARD EGGS INC

12 large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

18 large eggs (family size), best before Dec. 22 and 26, 2020.

12 extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

12 ‘ultra’ extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 18, 22, and 24, 2020.

12 large brown eggs, best before Dec. 24 and 30, 2020.

NUTRI

Packages of 12 and 30 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22 and 24, 2020.

18 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

NO NAME

12 medium-sized eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

If you have any of the listed products in your home, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

On Tuesday, the list was updated and lengthened. The full list can be found here.

People who believe the above listed items made them sick should see a doctor.