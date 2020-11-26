iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Recall of eggs

cjos eggs


There's been another food recall - this time eggs.  

Various cartons of eggs sold in Ontario and Quebec have been recalled over fears of salmonella.  

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Les Oeufs Richard Eggs out of Quebec with specific lot codes and best before dates are affected.  

Only products with the ‘best before’ dates listed below are affected by the recall. Affected products have ‘lot code’ Q29 printed on them. Packages without any listed lot codes have also been recalled.

Egg Code

LES OEUFS RICHARD EGGS INC

  •  12 large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.
  •  18 large eggs (family size), best before Dec. 22 and 26, 2020.
  •  12 extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.
  •  12 ‘ultra’ extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 18, 22, and 24, 2020.
  •  12 large brown eggs, best before Dec. 24 and 30, 2020.

NUTRI

  •  Packages of 12 and 30 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22 and 24, 2020.
  •  18 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

NO NAME

  •  12 medium-sized eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

If you have any of the listed products in your home, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

On Tuesday, the list was updated and lengthened. The full list can be found here.

People who believe the above listed items made them sick should see a doctor.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca