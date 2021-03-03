Recommendations on interregional non-essential travel

COVID-19 Non-Essential Travel

As Grey Bruce moves to the Green Stage of the provincial COVID-19 Response Framework we face the ongoing concern of individuals travelling to our area from zones that are in red or lockdown.

Currently, travel from region to region or zone to zone is discouraged unless for essential needs, based on Public Health guidance. COVID-19 and Considerations for Travel (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca). Essential reasons for travel include work, school or for medical reasons. Recreational, non-medical, social or leisure related reasons for travel are NOT be considered essential and are discouraged as per the provincial direction.

This has an impact on many sectors. We strongly ask residents of Grey Bruce, especially those who work or attend the following sectors/activities, to double-down on their commitment to the 3 Ws. Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly.

We encourage businesses to consider the following RECCOMENDATIONS (Not Regulations) to assist those concerned with interregional travel:

Personal Service Settings (Barbers, Hair Salons, Spas and more) Limit/Avoid accepting appointments for those out of our region Delay booking appointments until inter-regional travel resumes Supply “colour kits” for out of region clients for pick up or delivery as an alternate to appointments Offer curbside and delivery service for good for those out of region.



Minor Hockey/Sports Limit play and practice to only teams within Grey and Bruce Counties. Teams/leagues from the red (control) level or grey (lockdown) should not be playing with teams in Grey and Bruce Counties Avoid providing facility rentals to teams from those areas that prohibit team sports. Co-ordinate teams to create a league that contains no more than 50 players. The league may only play and practice with members of the same league. An association/league cannot expand leagues/bubbles/cohorts or join another league for additional play or practice if the resultant group has more than 50 players. Do not coach or play in more than one league. Limit time spend in change rooms. Use change rooms for changing only or arrive dressed for play. Do not use change rooms for socializing, sharing food or beverages, etc. Avoid physical contact during play. Clean and disinfect your equipment regularly. Do not share sports gear with other players. If possible, play outside rather than indoors. Consult your municipality for outdoor facility protocols.



Additional Recommendations:

Stay home if you have symptoms. If you get tested, and your symptoms have resolved, you must isolate until you received your results.

Limit carpooling and socializing to those within your household.

Wear a mask or face covering in a manner that covers your mouth and nose when in an indoor area. For more information and exemptions, please see: FAQ for Wearing Masks and Face Coverings

Maintain a two-metre physical distance.

Practice frequent hand hygiene by using an alcohol-based hand rub or washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoid Inter-regional travel – except for essential needs.

For basic guidance about the stages, please visit the Health Unit’s website: COVID Response Framework (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

For more detailed information, we encourage you to visit the provincial website: COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open | Ontario.ca