Recovery Council and Pensioners’ Assoc distribute 35,000 masks

Bruce Power’s Retooling and Economic Recovery Council (RERC) and the company’s Pensioners’ Association have teamed up to provide 35,000 reusable cloth masks to employees, retirees and contractors.

Each person received two reusable cloth masks for their family to wear at work, in the community, or for their children heading back to school. It is all part of the RERC’s COVID-19 response program, which has seen over 1.5-million pieces of personal protective equipment be donated to individuals, communities and businesses across Ontario, said John Peevers, Director of Community and Media Relations and Economic Development.

“Bruce Power’s employees and contractors have done an excellent job of protecting themselves while on our site, so we wanted to provide their families with comfortable, reusable masks for them to wear at home and in the community, to help keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum,” Peevers said. “We know that the fastest way to economic recovery is for everybody to stay safe at work and home, while frequenting our local businesses.

“The RERC felt it was important to provide these comfortable facemasks to the homes of our employees, retirees and the local offices of our contractors, and we were thrilled when the Bruce Power Pensioners’ Association (BPPA) joined us in this initiative.”

The BPPA donated the majority of its 2020 budget to the community mask initiative in place of the various social events held throughout the year for its pensioners, said Doug Mullaly, the group’s president.

“The association greatly appreciates all that Bruce Power has done to support our local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and we also wanted to do our part to help,” Mullaly said.

The RERC has also launched the Strength in Numbers initiative, which allows local businesses to leverage Bruce Power’s buying power for PPE. Learn more at www.brucepower.com/strength-in-numbers. The company is also taking part in the Canada United project, which is encouraging people across the country to focus on shopping local on the Aug. 28-30 weekend, providing a big boost to our business communities.