Residential Curbside Collection Cancelled due to Weather Conditions

Due to poor weather conditions, the City’s contractor, Miller Waste, has pulled their trucks off the road and has cancelled the remaining East Side regular scheduled garbage and recycling pickup for today, December 1st.

The remaining East Side collection from today will be collected tomorrow in addition to our regularly scheduled East Side collection for Wednesday.

Please ensure your waste at the curb by 8:00 a.m. and it is visible for waste collection staff.

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas at 519-376-4440 Ext 1201 or email to dkefalas@owensound.ca.