iHeartRadio
-1°C

Static Links

Instagram

Residential Curbside Collection Cancelled due to Weather Conditions

City of Owen Sound Logo

Due to poor weather conditions, the City’s contractor, Miller Waste, has pulled their trucks off the road and has cancelled the remaining East Side regular scheduled garbage and recycling pickup for today, December 1st.

The remaining East Side collection from today will be collected tomorrow in addition to our regularly scheduled East Side collection for Wednesday.

 

Please ensure your waste at the curb by 8:00 a.m. and it is visible for waste collection staff.

 

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas at 519-376-4440 Ext 1201 or email to dkefalas@owensound.ca.

You may be interested in...

  • Municipality of Meaford Logo

    Waste Pickup Delayed due to Snow in Meaford

    Waste Pickup Delayed due to Snow Due to inclement weather, waste pickup normally scheduled for today in the Municipality of Meaford has been rescheduled.
  • opp logo

    Driver Charged for Stunt Driving in Grey Highlands

    DRIVER CHARGED FOR STUNT DRIVING IN GREY HIGHLANDS (GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On November 28, 2020 at 10:54 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a (black) car for excessive speeding on Highway 10, near Flesherton, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
  • OPP Logo

    Grey Bruce OPP Make Arrest at Break and Enter

    GREY BRUCE OPP MAKE ARREST AT BREAK AND ENTER Two People Caught in the Act. On November 29, 2020 at 9:03 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a break and enter in progress at a residence at Southgate Sideroad 21, in the Township of Southgate.  
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca