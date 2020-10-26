iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Residential fire under investigation on Saugeen First Nation

cjos saugeen

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Highway 21 on Saugeen First Nation on Saturday, October 24th just after 10am 

Those inside managed to escape without injury. 

The Saugeen First Nation Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze. 

We have no details on extent of damage or possible cause. 

Members of Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Unit, along with Ontario Fire Marshal, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information on this investigation are asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP, 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca