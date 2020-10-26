Residential fire under investigation on Saugeen First Nation

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Highway 21 on Saugeen First Nation on Saturday, October 24th just after 10am

Those inside managed to escape without injury.

The Saugeen First Nation Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.

We have no details on extent of damage or possible cause.

Members of Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Unit, along with Ontario Fire Marshal, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information on this investigation are asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP, 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

