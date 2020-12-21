Ribbon Cutting Celebrates the Re-opening of Two Bridges

The Municipality of Meaford recently completed the rehabilitation of two bridge projects, Trowbridge Street Bridge and Structure 043 located on 7th Line. Both bridges, which have been closed for a significant portion of this year, have now been reopened.

A tender was awarded for the Trowbridge Street bridge rehabilitation in April of 2020. The work included waterproofing and paving of the bridge deck and approaches, concrete repairs, and watermain replacement. Updates also include new accessible sidewalks, railings and light poles, as well as a new 4-way stop for increased safety. The bridge is an important connection between Meaford’s downtown core and harbour, and remains an appealing and recognizable landmark on our urban landscape. The project team worked with the contractor and was able to identify project cost savings.

Structure 043 on 7th Line spans across Mill Creek. The bi-annual bridge inspections identified the need for a full replacement of the structure and road side safety barriers. Bridge replacement of a new precast concrete structure started in June and was completed in November.

“It is a great moment when both bridges are re-opened for resident use in a year with such uncertainty. Our project team worked hard to ensure both projects were completed on schedule and within budget,” said Director of Infrastructure Services Tori Perejmybida.

Both bridges demonstrate the Municipality’s ongoing commitment to investing in our infrastructure and providing a safe transportation network for our community.

