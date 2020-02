The City of Owen Sound is informing motorists that a section of 10th Street West will be blocked for a few days at the top of the West Hill.

Starting Friday, Feb 14 and continuing to Tuesday, Feb 18 and Thursday Feb 20th, the westbound curb lane of 10th Street West will be closed from 8th Ave to 9th Ave West.

For a full list of road closures in Owen Sound, please visit https://www.municipal511.ca.

-30-