Road closure in Owen Sound may cause a few added delays today
The Public Works department will be will be closing 9th Street West between 6th Avenue West and 7th Avenue West due to an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
In addition, the north bound lane of 6th Avenue West between 8th Street West and 9th Street West will be closed to traffic.
The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank residents for their understanding.
- For a full list of road closures in Owen Sound, please visit https://www.municipal511.ca.
Media Release
Owen Sound Transit Rider Limit
Owen Sound, Ontario – Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – In the interest of the public and the transit drivers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Owen Sound Transit will be limiting the number of riders on any bus at any time to 6 passengers to maintain physical distancing. This may result in riders needing to prepare alternative transportation arrangements or to be flexible with boarding times. Designated seating is placed on each bus for riders to maintain physical distancing. Riders will be treated on a first come, first served basis. This will be effective as of Friday, April 24, 2020. Service for both Conventional and Mobility Transit will continue to operate on the regular schedules with the additional following safety precautions implemented to protect both staff and members of the public;
- Those who are feeling unwell are asked to not board any City buses.
- Riders shall practice physical distancing and follow the new seating arrangement on thebus.
- Heightened sanitization practices will continue on Transit vehicles.
City staff are available to provide assistance with the City Transit at (519) 376-9139 or email at transit@owensound.ca.
For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas, Director of Public Works & Engineering at 519-376-1440 extension 1201.
