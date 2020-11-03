Sacred Heart students cleared to return to class

Students considered at high-risk in connection with the COVID-19 case associated with Sacred Heart High School in Walkerton have been cleared by the Grey Bruce Health Unit to return to school.

There were 44 high-risk contacts identified, and they all completed 14 days of isolation as of November 3, 2020.

On October 22, Public Health reported a case associated with the school. Two classes at the school were identified as high-risk and required to self-isolate for 14 days. Public Health identified no school bus routes related to this case.

Those considered high-risk were advised to test at local assessment centres—all of those swabbed tested negative for COVID-19.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 outbreaks, that is, evidence of transmission from person to person, in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce.

Public Health takes the lead in all outbreaks and case management. We will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and what further action you may be required to take.

Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.

Public Health thanks all the individuals and families involved in the contact tracing and testing for their cooperation.

Thanks also go out to Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board for their help to identify contacts and support.