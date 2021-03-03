Sauble Beach Grey Transit Route Pilot Project
March 3, 2021: Wiarton, ON. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to announce it is collaborating with Grey County to extend the Grey Transit Route to Sauble Beach.
“Our Sauble business owners have told us that lack of transportation and paid parking has made it difficult for them to attract and retain seasonal employees. Council hopes that this pilot project will help address some of these challenges,” says Mayor Jackson.
The pilot project will provide service Friday through Monday for the period of May through September. More information about the schedule will be communicated in the upcoming weeks.
“In addition to developing a solution to a specific workforce development issue, this initiative could help to reduce some of the demand for visitor parking. If promoted, visitors could park at lots outside of Sauble Beach and take the bus into the tourist district,” says Danielle Edwards Economic Development Officer.
For more information regarding the pilot project, please contact Danielle Edwards, Economic Development Officer at Danielle.Edwards@southbrucepeninsula.com or by phone at 519-534-1400 ext. 148.
To learn more about the Grey Transit Route, visit www.Grey.ca/GTR.
