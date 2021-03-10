Saugeen Conservation Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety
With warmer temperatures persisting until Friday, forecasted precipitation and associated snowmelt, together, will result in elevated water levels across the Saugeen River watershed over the next 5 to 7 days.
Rain is forecasted to develop late Wednesday and continue through into Thursday. Total amounts of up to 10 to 15 mm are expected. In addition, recent snow surveys indicate that the water content equivalent in the snowpack is on average 80mm. In some areas of the watershed, rainfall will be absorbed in the snowpack, however, sustained warm temperatures and frozen soils will cause the melting snow to run-off quickly to local watercourses.
While significant flooding is not expected, flows in local waterways throughout the Saugeen watershed are expected to begin increasing on Wednesday and remain elevated into early next week. River levels could reach or exceed bankfull conditions, with minor flooding in traditional low-lying areas.
Municipal and County staff should monitor problem areas and prepare to close low-lying roads.
Residents are reminded to stay away from all watercourses. The cold water, deteriorating ice conditions on rivers and lakes, combined with slippery and unstable stream banks, will create hazardous conditions near all waterways.
This message will remain in effect until 11:00 am on Monday March 15th, 2020, unless local conditions warrant further updates. Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) will continue to monitor watershed conditions.
