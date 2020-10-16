Saugeen Shores, Bruce Power and University of Guelph teaming up for labour survey

Bruce Power and the Town of Saugeen Shores are working with researchers from the University of Guelph to learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing employers and people working or looking for work in Saugeen Shores.

As COVID-19 has added new difficulties to the challenges many were already facing in the local labour market, this research project will help provide critical considerations and recommendations to the Town of Saugeen Shores and local employers to support future investments and programming to support the local economy.

"Council looks forward to the results of this study as we explore evidence-based solutions to challenges faced by employers and job seekers," said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. "We encourage residents and non-residents to take part and share their experiences with the researchers."

"We are proud that our Life Extension Program is creating unprecedented opportunity in our community, however, opportunity and challenge often ride together and we want to ensure we are doing our part in seizing the opportunities and meeting the challenges and we believe this research will help to achieve that," said John Peevers, Bruce Power's Director of Community, Media Relations and Economic Development.

The research team is currently recruiting participants to share their experiences through interviews. People interested in participating in the project are encouraged to complete a pre-screening process by visiting http://bit.ly/GettingToWork2020.

The Getting to Work research initiative is part of a Mitacs Accelerate Internship being completed by Ashleigh Weeden (PhD Candidate, University of Guelph), funded by Bruce Power and the University of Guelph, and supported by the Town of Saugeen Shores. Mitacs-supported projects support partnerships between academics, industry, and communities to respond to critical challenges and foster a more innovative Canada.

The Getting to Work research initiative is supported by an Advisory Committee composed of local stakeholders and nationally recognized experts in rural research, including:

" Dr. Ryan Gibson - Associate Professor & Libro Professor in Regional Economic Development, School of Environmental Design & Rural Development, University of Guelph

" Heather Hyde - Economic Development Officer, Town of Saugeen Shores

" John Peevers - Director, Community Relations & Economic Development, Bruce Power

" Dr. Karen Foster - Associate Professor, Sociology & Social Anthropology, Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada, and Director, Rural Futures Research Centre, Dalhousie University

" Gemma Mendez-Smith - Executive Director, Four County Labour Market Planning Board

" Kimberley Inniss-Petersen - Executive Director, Saugeen Shores Chamber of Commerce

