Saugeen Shores lifts water use ban

With the recent rain and excellent compliance from residents in the past several days to help maintain the water treatment system, Saugeen Shores is lifting the temporary watering ban.



This means that residents are allowed to water in accordance with the year round by-law:

" Properties with odd number addresses can water their lawns with municipal water on odd numbered days, and even numbered properties can water lawns on even days.

" Residents should only water their lawns between 7:00 am to 9:00 am or 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on their designated days.

" Watering by sandpoint/well requires a permit and a sign must be displayed that is clearly visible from the street.

"This weekend, Saugeen Shores saw a drastic reduction in water demand. With cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, we feel it appropriate to remove the watering ban," said Director of Infrastructure and Development Amanda Froese, P. Eng. "However, if high water usage and dry conditions return, we may need to impose another ban."

The Town continues to request that individuals practice conservation and refrain from unnecessarily watering lawns, filling pools, or washing cars.

When everyone does their part, the burden on the water treatment system is considerably reduced.

Some tips to reduce water usage:

" Use mulch around shrubs and garden plants to reduce evaporation

" Aerate grass to allow water into the root zone

" Use a higher cutting height: longer grass helps reduce evaporation and helps to prevent weeds

" Water in the morning to reduce evaporation

" Most lawns only need about 2.5 to 4 cm (1 to 1 1/2") of water per week to stay lush and green



