Saugeen Shores police arrest impaired drivers

On November 9th at 2:22am Saugeen Shores Police were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on North Shore Road.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle leaning against a hydro pole.

The female driver, a 22 year old from Sioux Lookout, blew over almost twice the legal limit.

Later that night, around 8pm, police discovered a woman parked in a Port Elgin driveway passed out in the front seat of a car.

Officers woke the female up and observed signs of alcohol intoxication.

She was found to have almost 4.5 times the legal limit of booze in her system.

A 35 year old Port Elgin woman was charged.

Both drivers lost their licences for 90 days and their vehicles for a week.