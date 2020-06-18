Saugeen Shores Police charge woman after collision

Saugeen Shores Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that happened Tuesday, June 16th in Port Elgin.

A woman was driving at a high rate of speed along Goderich Street approaching Tomlinson Drive when she rear ended another vehicle at the intersection.

The impact of the crash forced the vehicle in front to spin out of control into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the speeding vehicle continued on, despite heavy damage, for another 200 metres.

When police, fire and paramedics arrived on the scene they saw the driver was trapped inside her car due to the damage it had sustained.

Saugeen Shores fire fighters needed the jaws of life to free her.

Once she was out of the vehicle she was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

While at the hospital for an assessment, it was determined she had been consuming alcohol but refused to take a breathalyzer.

A 29 year old Port Elgin woman has been charged with:

1. Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

2. Refusal to comply with a demand (breath)

The woman was released with court in addition to have her licence administratively suspended for 90 days.

She received minor injures.

