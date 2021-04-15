Saugeen Shores Police enforce Stay at Home Order

On April 14th 2021 Saugeen Shores Police responded to a report of a Shoplifting at a local convenience store in Southampton.

Police located three people who matched the description provided to them by witnesses.

During the investigation it was determined that all three parties were not current residents of Saugeen Shores and were in breach of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

As a result of this incident 4 people from Georgetown have been charged with Failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Saugeen Shores Police want to remind everyone that the Stay-At-Home Order is in effect until May 6th 2021.

Police will continue to educate people on the rules but are also advising that due to the increase in positive cases fines will be issued when applicable.

THINGS THAT ARE ESSENTIAL:

Getting food and medication

Supporting Vulnerable community members

Exercise with pets or people you live with

Healthcare Services

Childcare Services

Work that Cannot be done remotely

As of April 14th 2021 Dr ARRA has recommended that all persons stay at home for the next 48hours as there have been a reported 70+ new cases of Covid-19 ( including variants ) in our region.

Staying home will allow health officials to conduct contact tracing and notify anyone who may have come in close contact with a positive case in our area. Please do your part to help control the spread.

Police are asking anyone who may have questions about what they are and are not allowed to do during the Stay-At-Home Order to contact Public Health or check out the information available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ prior to engaging in activities that could leave you with a hefty fine and put others at risk.

Offences:

Individual Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency $750 Fine

Corporation Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency $1000 Fine