Saugeen Shores police looking for man wanted in assault
Saugeen Shores police have made one arrest and hope to make a second after an assault New Year's Eve.
On December 31st at approximately 11:30 pm two men entered a Port Elgin residence of a man who was known to them.
The men allegedly assaulted the victim before leaving.
The victim thought he could heal on his own but the next morning it became clear that he needed medical assistance and was taken to Saugeen Memorial Hospital by friends.
After an assessment it was determined that the man suffered significant internal injuries.
On January 1st a 38 year old Port Elgin was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
A warrant of arrest is being sought for the other man.
Both men have been charged with:
1. Assault Causing Bodily Harm 2.
Unlawfully in Dwelling House
If you have any information regarding this occurrence please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or make a report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800222-TIPS (8477)
