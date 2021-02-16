Saugeen Shores Police make arrests in separate incidents

Man Arrested on a Warrant Leads to Serious Drug Charges



On February 15th at approximately 3:30pm an officer on general patrol observed a passenger in a pick-up truck who was known to be wanted on a warrant of arrest.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Emma Street in Port Elgin and arrested the male occupant. A search of the male revealed a significant amount of controlled drugs.

• Suspected fentanyl with a street value of $12,000

• Suspected cocaine with a street value of $1,600

A 36 year old Port Elgin man has been charged with:

1. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance - Fentanyl

2. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

3. Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

4. Breach of Probation x 2

The male was held for a bail hearing.





Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Two Persons Arrested

On February 15th at approximately 10pm an officer on patrol in Southampton observed a vehicle that was being operated in a suspicious manner near North Rankin St and Turner St.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Woodstock Police Service on February 12th.

Before the officer could attempt to stop the vehicle, the occupants abandoned the vehicle at an address on Turner Street, then fled on foot.

The officer gave chase on foot and located the occupants behind Foodland and placed both of them under arrest.

A 32 year old female and 43 year old male from Woodstock have been charged with:

1. Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - both suspects

2. Possession of a weapon contrary to an order – male only

3. Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – female only

They were released with a court date.