Saugeen Shores recruits three new doctors

During the final Council meeting of 2020, three new doctor agreements were approved by Town Council.

Three new doctors have committed to practicing in Saugeen Shores now and in the near future.

"The recruitment of doctors is a top priority and I am pleased to see the continued success of our physician recruitment program at bringing new doctors to the area," says Mayor Luke Charbonneau, "This year has reminded us of the importance of local healthcare. The addition of these three new doctors is great news for Saugeen Shores."

These agreements are a direct outcome of the physician recruitment program, funded in partnership by the Town of Saugeen Shores, the Municipality of Kincardine and Bruce Power.

To be considered as a patient, residents must register on the Health Care Connect website or by calling 1-800-445-1822 Monday to Friday, 9am -5pm.

Those registered must maintain their profile with Health Care Connect.

Do not phone local medical clinics or contact the new physicians with a request.

