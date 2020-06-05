Saugeen Shores to open Port Elgin beach next week

Stock photo

Port Elgin Main Beach will reopen for walking, exercising, sitting and swimming on Friday, June 12, 2020.



Staff continue to open facilities, but at this time there are no public washrooms open and limited garbage bins.

Everyone is expected to carry out their own garbage when leaving the beach.

Physical distancing is crucial to preventing the spread of the virus-all beachgoers must remain at least two metres away from those outside their immediate family.

As well, social gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited by the province.



"If everyone does their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we will hopefully be able to keep our outdoor amenities like beaches and parks open this summer," said Mayor Luke Charbonneau.



Wearing masks in retail settings

The Medical Officer of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) recommends that shoppers wear cloth masks or other non-medical face coverings when they are in a retail setting. According to GBHU, wearing a face covering, even if a person has no symptoms of COVID-19, is an additional measure the public can take to protect others.



"I have heard from businesses across our community concerned that members of the public are not wearing masks when visiting their stores," said Mayor Charbonneau. "I urge everyone to consider wearing a non-medical face covering when out shopping. Together we can keep our community safe, including our frontline retail workers."



Province to allow short-term rentals



The Province of Ontario announced that as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 5, short-term rentals can resume operations. This includes lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed and breakfasts.





