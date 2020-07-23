"Save Georgian Bay" looking for more support

The clock is ticking for a group trying to stop a pump storage plant being proposed for the Military Training Centre in Meaford.

Save Georgian Bay has several petitions on the go as they voice their concerns over the $3 billion, multi-year construction project that would see water pumped to and from the bay in order to generate electricity.

Tom Buck is one of the founders of the group and tells Dock News they have a wide range of concerns.

"Number one is the implications for the environment - drawing water out of pristine Georgian Bay then putting it back into the bay. We're worried about the impact on fish, the impact on quality of water and the implications of the construction project itself".

The group says several years of construction will certainly bring jobs to the area but very few once the plant is operational.

They're also worried about the increased noise and truck traffic until the pump station would be complete - projected to be 2027.

"They're going to be putting a dam over the heads of almost a thousand people - families that live down below along the shoreline and behind the shoreline leading up to where this reservoir will be."

Buck says they also have worried about the high tension lines and where they're going to run through the region.

TC Energy announced the proposal last year for the hydro-electric pumped storage plant that would pump water from the bay during the night when demand for electricity is low and the cost cheap.

It would then be held in a reservoir 150 metres above the shore.

During the day, when demand is higher, the water would fall back down into the bay generating power which will then be sold back to the grid.

The Department of National Defence is closing their comment period July 31st.

That's when Save Georgian Bay hopes to have 5,000 signatures on one of their petitions they plan to present at the gates of the Training Centre during a rally.

Buck says they've already got 40,000 signatures on one of their petitions - a number some Meaford councillors are disputing.

He says even if only a quarter of those signatures are valid that's still 10,000 people who object.

The reservoir is large, covering almost 400 acres, 20 metres deep holding 20 million cubic metres of water.

It would also be about 150 metres above the shoreline.

One of the group's other petitions can be found here.

More information can be found at the group's Facebook site.

