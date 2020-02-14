Scammers at work again

South Bruce OPPare sending out a scam warning after a report of a successful scam from a resident in the Municipality of Brockton.

A "special bank investigator", representing themselves as an employee of a major bank, called to ask for help investigating an internal theft matter.

The "investigation" included a series of transactions purchasing Google Play gift cards.

If the caller mentions gift cards or pre-paid credit cards, remember that this is a common "payment" tactic used by con artists.

Modern, tech-savvy scammers have the ability to create very convincing scams.

They won't hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them.

Always be cautious with unsolicited email, phone calls, letters, even visitors at your door.

Unsolicited means that you didn't ask for it.

Always be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money or sharing personal information.

Anyone interested in more information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495 8501 or check online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/