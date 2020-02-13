iHeartRadio
School bus driver charged after collision near Walters Falls

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 52 year old school bus driver after a collision near Walters Falls. 

Police were called Monday morning just before 8am after the school bus rear ended a road grader on Concession 10 in Chatsworth Township.

There were eleven passengers on the bus. 

A 12 year old suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. 

A Thornbury man has been charged with careless driving.  

Its the second school bus driver to be charged in a week. 

On February 3, a 70 year old driver from Flesherton was charged with careless after rear ending another vehicle on Highway 10.  

Again one student was transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

 

