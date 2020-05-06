Search for missing Meaford man intensifies

The search for a missing Meaford man is ramping up.

The OPP say their Criminal Investigation Branch is now involved in the search for 25 year old Emerson Sprung who was last seen at his Trowbridge Street West home on Friday night.

There was a chopper in the air and half a dozen OPP cruisers focused at Meaford's Memorial Park on Tuesday after Sprung's mother told police he was headed there with his BMX the night he disappeared.

There are concerns for his well being as he suffers from epilepsy and didn't take his medication.

Police are asking residents to search their properties for any sign of that bike.

OPP say Sprung is 5'-6" with a slim build and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing black cargo pants, blue shoes, and a leather jacket.

Members of the Grey County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

Grey Bruce OPP are requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.