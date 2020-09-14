iHeartRadio
Search will continue Monday on Lake Huron for missing swimmer

(Dock stock photo)

 

On Sunday, September 13 just after 4pm, Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a missing person in Lake Huron, at Second Avenue South, north of French Bay Road, Saugeen First Nation.

A witness last observed the male swimmer out from shore, in distress and struggling in the waves.   

OPP began the search with assistance from three surrounding fire departments - South Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen First Nation and Saugeen Shores -  as well as Joint Rescue Coordination Centre run by Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard.

An OPP helicopter and two OPP vessels were involved in the search Sunday night before it was put on hold. 

Officials say it will resume Monday morning.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public and vessels to avoid the area until further notice. 

 

