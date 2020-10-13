iHeartRadio
16°C

Static Links

Instagram

Second child succumbs to injuries in horse and buggy crash

cjos opp

UPDATE - 

Dock News has learned that the child critically injured in Sunday night's horse and buggy crash south of Elmwood has died.   

We're told there were five children in the buggy at the time along with their parents and they were just about to turn off onto their side road when the collision happened.  

The parents and other children have been released from hospital 

 

ORIGINAL STORY -

 

South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a horse and buggy. 

They were called to Bruce Road 10 in Brant Township Sunday night just before 9pm. 

The Elmwood Fire Department along with Bruce County Paramedics also responded. 

A 10 year old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 9-year-old  was air lifted to a London hospital with life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.  

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca