Second child succumbs to injuries in horse and buggy crash

UPDATE -

Dock News has learned that the child critically injured in Sunday night's horse and buggy crash south of Elmwood has died.

We're told there were five children in the buggy at the time along with their parents and they were just about to turn off onto their side road when the collision happened.

The parents and other children have been released from hospital

ORIGINAL STORY -

South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a horse and buggy.

They were called to Bruce Road 10 in Brant Township Sunday night just before 9pm.

The Elmwood Fire Department along with Bruce County Paramedics also responded.

A 10 year old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9-year-old was air lifted to a London hospital with life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.