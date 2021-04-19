Select Outdoor Recreational Amenities to Re-open (Owen Sound)

The Province of Ontario announced modifications to the COVID-19 Order put in place on Friday, April 16. As a result of the modifications, select outdoor recreational amenities within the City of Owen Sound have been re-opened for public use.

Effective immediately, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor play structures, and equipment such as skate and bike parks are open for public use.

Parks and trails remain open for passive use; however, all public washrooms are closed. Park and trail users are asked to be mindful of public health guidelines and ensure that physical activity is contained to members of their household.

City Boat Launches will re-open Friday, April 23 at 4 p.m. to discourage travel from outside the region.

Sports fields, tennis courts, and basketball courts remain closed under the Order.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit to respond appropriately.